Letter: Salute Our Veterans

Most readers of the Town-Crier and other local newspapers are aware that I no longer write articles, letters to the editor, etc.

However, with Veterans Day rapidly approaching, I decided it was time for me to remind everyone just how fortunate we all are to be able to honor our veterans, everyone who has served, and especially those who gave up their lives so that we can enjoy ours.

So, let’s hear it for the vets America! Show them that we care and appreciate their sacrifices.

I think it is outrageous and undignified that so many Americans treat Veterans Day as just a day off from work and to go to the Veterans Day sales. Shame on you!

Years ago, I would purchase a poppy outside Publix and wear it for two weeks to show my honor, gratitude and respect for all those who have served.

Today, poppies are hard to fine, and I have to order them from London.

I am appalled that approximately one in ten Floridians don’t know what a poppy stands for.

The significance of Veterans Day must never ever be forgotten. Where would we be today without our vets?

So, I say, to veterans and families of the fallen across America, I salute you all.

Karl Witter, The Acreage