Letters: America, We Have A Choice To Make

Less than 200 years ago, our 16th president proclaimed that, “A House divided against itself cannot stand.” And yet we are allowing the voices of division to make our differences define us.

There are men and women of great vision who see us as we truly are: one people. We have been fortunate in the past to have people step forward, when we needed them, to remind us that there was “nothing to fear but fear itself” and that we are here by choice.

We must not listen to those voices who would divide us, but rather to the voices of tolerance.

Never before in our American experience is competent leadership so needed to lift our hearts and unite this great nation.

We have a choice to make, and it will affect us as a free people. It’s becoming more clear every day, and that is whether we see ourselves as self-serving ideological groups intent on keeping the “war without end” over our differences or if we see ourselves as a united people promoting good for all of our people. The choice is ours!

Richard Nielsen, Royal Palm Beach