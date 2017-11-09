LGLA To Meet On Nov. 16

The Loxahatchee Groves Landowners’ Association (LGLA) will meet Thursday, Nov. 16 at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Palms West Presbyterian Church at 13689 Okeechobee Blvd.

The speaker for the evening will be Palm Beach County Clerk’s Office Chief Operations Officer of Finance Shannon Ramsey-Chessman, speaking on behalf of Palm Beach County Clerk Sharon Bock. She will be sharing information about the clerk’s office, including an overview of the office, an overview of the county’s economy and information about programs.

Attendees should come prepared to ask lots of questions. All residents are welcomed to attend, but only LGLA members can make motions or vote on a motion.

For more information, contact Marge Herzog at (561) 818-9114 or marge@herzog.ms.