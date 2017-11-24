Many Family-Friendly Holiday Events Planned In Wellington

Looking to get into the holiday spirit this December? The Village of Wellington has a whole host of fun, family activities scheduled throughout the upcoming holiday season.

Winterfest & Holiday Tree Lighting — This year, Winterfest celebrates 21 years on Friday, Dec. 8, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Boulevard). Hosted by the Wellington Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with the Village of Wellington, the event will begin with the annual tree lighting, and will feature musical and dance performances by local talent, exhibitors, food and retail vendors, a blizzard beach with snow, zip lining, obstacle courses, and more, including special guest Vanilla Ice. This year, Winterfest is partnering with the KJV Show and will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for the annual Little Smiles toy drive. Visit www.wellingtonchamber.com for more information.

The 34th Annual Wellington Holiday Parade — The annual Wellington Holiday Parade, hosted by the Village of Wellington and the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce, returns on Sunday, Dec. 10. Enjoy this free day of fun and festivities, including Holiday Park at the Wellington Amphitheater, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and a judged parade filled with imaginative floats, marching bands, characters, dance troupes and more. The parade begins at 1:30 p.m. and winds its way down Forest Hill Blvd., from Wellington Trace to Ken Adams Way. Vendors will be on-site with goodies available for purchase. Grab your family and your sneakers and come on out for this fantastic holiday event. Visit www.cpbcchamber.com for more information.

Free Movie Night — Bring out the family for a free showing of the holiday classic Elf starting at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 15 at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Attendees should bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov/events for more information.

27th Annual Children’s Holiday Fishing Classic — Grab your fishing tackle and get ready to reel in “the big one” at the 27th annual Children’s Holiday Fishing Classic on Saturday, Dec. 16. This year’s classic will be held at Lake Wellington, behind the Wellington Community Center (12150 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). This free fishing tournament is presented by the Village of Wellington, in conjunction with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission. The tournament is open to all local children, ages 15 and younger. Register in advance by downloading the form at www.wellingtonfl.gov. Registration on the day of the event opens at 8 a.m., and the tournament runs from 9 to 11 a.m. Awards and fish tales will follow from 11 a.m. to noon. Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place (based on the total weight of fish caught and released) in each age group: 6 and under, ages 7 to 9, ages 10 to 12 and ages 13 to 15. This event is sponsored by Bass Pro Shops, Nite Ize and Zee Bait. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov/events for more information.

Neil Diamond Holiday Tribute Show — Attend a holiday spectacular you won’t soon forget! Join Neil Diamond tribute singer “Neil Zirconia: The Ultimate Faux Diamond” for a mix of your favorite holiday music, starting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Boulevard). Food trucks will be available on site for food and beverage purchases. A number of children’s characters will also be on hand for photo opportunities, plus enjoy a very special visit with the big man in red himself — Santa Claus. Attendees should bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov/events for more information.

The Sixth Annual Wellington Holiday Jingle Bell Run 5K — The sixth annual Wellington Holiday Jingle Bell Run 5K returns to Village Park (11700 Pierson Road) on Sunday, Dec. 17. The race begins at 7 a.m., and participants are encouraged to bring out an unwrapped toy, to be donated to families in the Wellington community as part of the annual Hometown Holiday Toy Drive. All participants will be provided with jingle bells to wear prior to the start of the race. For more details, and registration information, visit www.active.com.