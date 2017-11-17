More Than 50 People Attend Financial Wellness Seminar

A free Financial Wellness Seminar, sponsored by Freddie Mac and co-hosted by REACH (Real Estate, Education and Community Housing Inc.) and Mr. Cooper (formerly NationStar Mortgage), was held Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Renaissance Charter School at Palms West. More than 50 people attended and received a CreditSmart certificate, leaving with a better understanding of personal finances. Mr. Cooper provided free credit reports to those attending and provided valuable information on the mortgage process. Shown above are Renaissance Charter School Principal Steven Epstein and Pastor Michael Rose of Royal Palm Covenant Church with REACH CEO Patricia Tracy and REACH Executive Director Michael Roberts.