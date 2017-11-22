New Horizons Elementary Honors Military Veterans

New Horizons Elementary School hosted a school-wide ceremony to honor veterans of all the branches of the military in recognition of Veterans Day.

The entire school gathered in the courtyard and had the opportunity to meet and speak to about 25 veterans recognized on this special day. Students in the chorus sang the national anthem, and the school participated in a school-wide Pledge of Allegiance.

Ruffin Stepp, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, spoke to students and veterans in the courtyard discussing the importance of listening, following directions and working together — all things he learned in his time in the military. Each veteran was presented with a certificate from the school honoring their service, sacrifice and commitment.

The school also partnered with the Parent Teacher Association to provide “Lunch for Heroes” for the veterans, as well as police officers, fire fighters and paramedics. First responders enjoyed a catered lunch from Park Avenue BBQ and had an opportunity to visit students in the school’s cafeteria as well.

New Horizons was honored to host such special guests and also to recognize so many individuals that have sacrificed for the betterment of the country.