New Horizons Helps Out Puerto Rico

New Horizons Elementary School recently partnered with the Puerto Rican/Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to provide support to the hurricane relief efforts on Puerto Rico. Over the span of a week, New Horizons was able to collect donations from students and their families, which were picked up by the president of the Puerto Rican Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Jose Pagan. New Horizons donated canned foods, bottled water, batteries, flashlights, baby supplies and other items in need for the Puerto Rican people.