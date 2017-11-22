New Tax Plan Is Akin To Treason

The GOP tax plan reduces or eliminates just about everyone’s benefits, including the poorest (exempt) Americans who will have to pay, too, in order to fund yet another whoppin’ tax giveaway to the multi-millionaires and billionaires club. If you’re not a member of the club, how can you possibly ignore this GOP attempt to legislate the transference of money and power to the wealthy, to themselves! Americans and patriots on every side of the aisle are alarmed. It demonstrates a direct link between purposely undermining, destroying and replacing our American democracy with an oppressing oligarchy where 5 percent of the people completely control the money and power over everyone at a very great loss to America and her citizens. Such high-level scheming for power and money over country is exactly what defines treason. Look it up!

Jude Smallwood, The Acreage