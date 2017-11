At the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners meeting on Nov. 7, Vice Mayor Melissa McKinlay presented a proclamation recognizing Lauren and Lulu Farina of Wellington for their courage and rescue efforts during the recent deadly shooting incident in Las Vegas. Shown above are Palm Beach Fire-Rescue Administrator Jeff Collins, Lulu Farina, Vice Mayor Melissa McKinlay and Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Rolando Silva.