On Oct. 21, students from Panther Run Elementary School were honored at the Florida duck stamp award ceremony. This annual event takes place at the Ding Darling Refuge in Sanibel Island. This is the 18th year that art teacher Lyda Barrera has submitted artwork from her students for the contest. She works with the students at Panther Run’s after school art club. Every year, many of her students have placed in the competition.