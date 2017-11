The Connect Church Acreage Campus, which meet at Seminole Ridge High School (4601 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road) will host a Parent’s Day Event on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. Parents are invited to join children for a Thanksgiving celebration in the Children’s Ministry in the gymnasium. Church services are held every Sunday in the auditorium at 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. For more info., visit www.cc.today.