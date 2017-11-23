Partnership Creates Hedrick Kirco Properties

Hedrick Brothers Construction (www.hedrickbrothers.com) and Kirco (www.kirco.com) recently announced the formation of Hedrick Kirco Properties, a Florida-based vertically integrated commercial real estate organization focused on the development, construction and property management of corporate-driven real estate.

The partnership blends more than 75 years of experience from privately owned companies that together have planned and developed more than 35 million square feet of property and built more than $4 billion of successful construction projects throughout the United States.

The combination of these best-in-class resources offers a single point of accountability throughout a project’s lifecycle.

Clients will now have experts in development, construction and property management contributing at every step.

“Our broad expertise accommodates a variety of delivery models, be it build-to-suit, sale/leasebacks or adaptive re-use; and the scope of in-house services will include acquisition, pre-development/design, capital, construction and property management, to name a few,” said Matt Kiriluk, co-founder and CEO of Hedrick Kirco Properties.

The company’s core focus is corporate-driven, build-to-suit real estate, with expertise in office/headquarters, lab/research and design, advanced manufacturing and distribution. Other markets the company will continue to serve include automobile dealerships, senior living, education and healthcare institutions.

“Hedrick Kirco Properties was founded on shared values, with reputations of unwavering integrity, and the passion of simply bringing out the best in every project,” said Dale Hedrick, co-founder and president of Hedrick Kirco Properties. “As trusted partners and advisors to our clients throughout the journey, our team is committed to transforming visions into reality.”

Hedrick Kirco Properties is headquartered in West Palm Beach, with a presence also in Michigan, Ohio, the Carolinas and Alabama.

For more information, visit www.hedrickkirco.com or call (561) 242-4320 in Florida or (248) 519-1150 in Michigan.