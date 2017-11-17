PBC Clerk Bock Honors Her Team’s Veterans

(Front row) Michael Bodle, Jeff Butala, Gene Sais, James Hyatt and Rob Hankins; and (back row) David Craig, Donald Nippert, Damien Reed, John Smalley, Brandon McCray, Palm Beach County Clerk Sharon R. Bock, Jimmy Helms, Byron Lee, Mike Holloway, Rob Daly and Thomas Carmichael. Not pictured: John Buford, Meghan Karlson, John St. Jean and Elizabeth Witmer.

Every year near Veterans Day, Palm Beach County Clerk & Comptroller Sharon R. Bock, sits around a table to discuss war stories with her team members who have served or are currently serving in the military.

However, they are not all war stories. The veterans talk about their deployments, responsibilities in and out of the military, and how serving in the military has shaped their lives today.

Bock thanked the veterans for their dedication and commitment to public service, which are invaluable to the citizens of Palm Beach County.

