PBC Clerk Bock Honors Her Team’s Veterans

Every year near Veterans Day, Palm Beach County Clerk & Comptroller Sharon R. Bock, sits around a table to discuss war stories with her team members who have served or are currently serving in the military.

However, they are not all war stories. The veterans talk about their deployments, responsibilities in and out of the military, and how serving in the military has shaped their lives today.

Bock thanked the veterans for their dedication and commitment to public service, which are invaluable to the citizens of Palm Beach County.