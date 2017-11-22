PBCWUD To Flush Lines

In order to maintain high water quality in the county’s water distribution system, the Palm Beach County Water Utilities Department will temporarily modify its disinfection process used to treat drinking water from Monday, Nov. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 23.

The department will use a stronger disinfectant process to produce chlorine residual instead of a chloramine residual during the preventive maintenance process. Customers served by the PBCWUD may notice a slight chlorine taste or odor in their tap water during this period. These temporary conditions will not cause any adverse health effects.

Those who are especially sensitive to the taste or odor of chlorine can keep an open container of drinking water in their refrigerators for a few hours to allow the chlorine to dissipate.

Users of home dialysis machines, owners of tropical fish, and managers of stores and restaurants with fish and shellfish holding tanks are advised to seek professional advice, since the method of removing chlorine residuals differs from removing chloramine residuals from tap water.

To learn more about this change in the treatment process, call (561) 740-4600 and select option 1.