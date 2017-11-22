PBSC To Place Time Capsule

Thirty years from now, students and employees of Palm Beach State College’s Loxahatchee Groves campus will have an opportunity to look back through artifacts and handwritten messages to get a glimpse of what the campus is like today.

PBSC is placing a 30-year time capsule on the campus during a ceremony on Monday, Nov. 27 at 4 p.m. at the Palm Beach State College Loxahatchee Groves campus, outside on the north side of the building.

Instructors in the Welding program on the Belle Glade campus built the time capsule. It will include photos of the campus faculty and staff, the history of the college and the campus, newspaper articles, college program brochures, pennants, copies of the alumni magazine and other artifacts. It also will include handwritten messages from today’s students.

Retired PBSC President Dr. Dennis P. Gallon, whose name the campus bears, will be among the speakers. Other speakers will include Board of Trustees Vice Chair Carolyn Williams, PBSC President Ava Parker and Dr. Maria Vallejo, vice president for growth and expansion and provost of the Loxahatchee Groves and Belle Glade campuses.

The college has invited PBSC students, faculty and staff, as well as local elected officials and community leaders to attend.