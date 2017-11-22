Photo Club To Meet Nov. 27

The Audubon Everglades Photography Club will meet Monday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at St. Michael Lutheran Church (1925 Birkdale Drive, Wellington). Participants will hear an exciting program on one of the most important aspects of making a great photo: understanding and improving the composition of your images.

Alan Leckner, a lifelong photo enthusiast and an art director who heads his own graphic design firm, will share his creative perspective. Leckner’s interactive program will encourage discussion of the critical aspects of general photographic techniques as they relate to composition, lighting and use of equipment.

The next Audubon Everglades Photography Club field adventure will be at the Green Cay Wetlands in Boynton Beach on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 a.m. Club members will shoot wildlife, landscapes and plant life during the morning light. Dr. Pete Lekos, the club’s president, will share tricks of the trade learned over four decades as an award-winning nature photographer.

For more information, contact Lekos at photographygroup@auduboneverglades.org or (201) 600-6463.