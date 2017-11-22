Pike Joins Chamber President’s Circle

Local attorney Mike Pike recently joined the President’s Circle at the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

Pike is an AV Preeminent rated attorney and the managing partner of Pike & Lustig LLP. Before opening his own law firm, Pike spent several years practicing law as an associate and partner at some of Florida’s most prestigious firms. He has been practicing law for more than 13 years.

Pike has secured numerous verdicts and settlements on behalf of clients within the areas of personal injury, auto accidents, highway accidents, wrongful death, insurance litigation, business litigation, sexual battery/assault and RICO. Pike is a state and federal court practitioner, having handled several cases in the United States District Court system involving complex business disputes.

Pike is a former clerk of the United States Securities & Exchange Commission and has also worked with the State Attorney’s Office. He is admitted to practice in Florida and the U.S. District Courts – Southern and Middle Districts of Florida. Pike received his bachelor’s degree and law degree from the University of Florida. In addition to serving as president of the law school’s prestigious trial team, he co-authored an article titled, “Cyber Gossip or Securities Fraud: Some First Amendment Guidance in Drawing the Line,” which had the privilege of being published in www.wallstreetlawyer.com.

Pike is a member of the Palm Beach County Bar Association, the Florida Justice Association and is a past president of the Palm Beach County Justice Association. Pike has received numerous accolades and awards. He is also very active within the community and involved with numerous organizations, including service as a board member of SOS Children’s Village. He is also an avid fisherman and a member of Florida’s CrossFit and jiu-jitsu communities.