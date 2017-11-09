Polo Park Middle Hosts Night Of Science

Polo Park Middle School hosted its fifth annual Night of Science on Wednesday, Oct. 25. With nearly 1,000 attendees, the evening was an entertaining, interactive and exciting event.

“With the onus of science education geared toward curriculum and testing, it’s nice to offer students an opportunity to explore science and technologies geared toward their interests,” said Shaun Stabler, the event’s organizer. “Between our science fair and exhibits, students can test their own ideas and discover solutions to global problems.”

The event ran from 6 until 8 p.m. and was highlighted by the interactive, hands-on exhibits provided by the South Florida Science Center, including building and racing magnetic cars, a liquid nitrogen demonstration and a bridge building activity, among other exciting booths.

Polo Park highlighted its new STEM programs with demonstrations in 3D printing, robotics and computer coding. Along with student science fair projects, the cafeteria hosted the South Florida Science Center’s Discovery Dome Planetarium, where guests could view the wonders of space.

Barnes & Noble, along with Jurassic Parts, hosted interactive booths with STEM activities in the media center. More than 30 student volunteers from the National Junior Honor Society were on hand to help ensure that the event went smoothly and everyone had a good time.

“It really was a great experience,” NJHS President Sarah Garfield said. “My favorite part was interacting with the incoming students. I think it is beneficial for students to learn about our school, with the knowledge of former ones. NJHS students show signs of leadership and citizenship, and I’m glad students and parents got the insight of our school, the programs, students, teachers and a little bit of fun.”

Radio station Wild 95.5 broadcasted live from the courtyard, while food trucks served a variety of delicious foods.

“This year’s event was bigger and better than ever. It was great to see so many people coming out to see what we do at Polo Park,” Principal Ann Clark said. “We’re already planning next year’s event.”