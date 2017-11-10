Property Tax Collection Now Underway With An Early-Pay Discount

Palm Beach County Tax Collector Anne Gannon announced recently that the 2017 property tax payment collection began five days ahead of the traditional Nov. 1 start date.

The early opening extended the 4 percent discount available through November. Additional early payment discounts are 3 percent in December, 2 percent in January and 1 percent in February.

Gannon’s office mailed 609,649 tax bills to Palm Beach County property owners on Oct. 31, but taxpayers do not need a copy of their tax bill to pay now. The agency encourages taxpayers to save time and money by paying online at www.pbctax.com using eCheck, which is free. Payments are also being accepted at all seven service centers.

The 2017 total tax billing is $3.7 billion with nearly 80 percent of all payments received in November.