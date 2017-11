Reach Estate LLC held the grand opening of its new real estate office in the Acreage Publix Plaza on Saturday, Oct. 28. Owner Chad Hanna was joined by staff members, family and friends for the occasion. Attendees enjoyed live music, face painting, a cake cutting, presentations and more. Reach Estate is located at 7070-9 Seminole Pratt Whitney Road. For more information, call (561) 602-2323, e-mail chadhanna7@att.net or visit www.reachestateproperties.com.