Register For Dec. 2 Santas On The Run

Santa Clauses are coming — 500 of them. You can be one of them if you register early to run the Santas on the Run 5K and one-mile Family Fun Run as it opens the Royal Palm Beach Winter Festival on Saturday, Dec. 2. Early registrants will receive a complete Santa suit, and all participants will receive finisher medals and 5K age group awards after running in the newly renovated Royal Palm Beach Commons Park.

Race proceeds will benefit Dogs to the Rescue, a nonprofit organization founded to raise awareness of and provide access to companion dogs for first responders and healthcare professionals who suffer from PTSD after years of serving their communities under stressful conditions.

For more information, or to sign up, visit www.santasontherun.com.