Retired U.S. Navy Seal Visits The Oxbridge Academy

Retired U.S. Navy SEAL Lt. Jason Redman shared his remarkable story at the Oxbridge Academy on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

His visit to the school was sponsored by Oxbridge Academy Board of Trustees President David Rosow, who had heard him speak previously and wanted the students to hear his motivational message. Oxbridge Academy Head of School John Klemme introduced Redman to the audience.

Redman said that leadership, teamwork and learning to overcome adversity are keys to personal success that can be translated into success in the business world, on the sports field and in every aspect of life.

Redman served his country in Colombia, Peru, Afghanistan and Iraq, where he commanded mobility and assault forces. When he was deployed in Iraq, Redman was severely wounded with shots to the face and arm in a combat mission to capture an Al-Qaeda commander in 2007. During his recovery process, Redman underwent 37 reconstructive surgeries. Redman has been recognized with several achievements, including the Purple Heart.

As detailed in his book The Trident, Redman’s account of his growth from an immature and impulsive young man into a steadfast and humble soldier recounts a universal human story of redemption and nobility. Everyone attending the evening presentation received a copy of The Trident.

