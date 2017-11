The Village of Royal Palm Beach hosted a Veterans Day evening service on Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Veterans Park amphitheater. The American Legion Post 367 Honor Guard and Color Guard did the flag-raising ceremony. Speakers included State Rep. Matt Willhite, U.S. Navy veteran Raymond Nazareth and U.S. Air Force veteran Michael Coleman. Members of the newly formed Royal Palm Beach High School Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps read the names of local veterans.