RPB Fall Craft Show Nov. 18

The Village of Royal Palm Beach will host its 16th annual Fall Fantasy Craft Show at Veterans Park on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost for vendors is $35 for a covered space (limited) and $20 for an open 10×10 space. The village is additionally renting tables and chairs. All items for sale must be handmade products approved by the event coordinator. The deadline for crafters is Friday, Nov. 10. Interested crafters can pick up applications at the Royal Palm Beach Sporting Center at Commons Park, located at 11600 Poinciana Blvd. Call (561) 753-1232 for more information.