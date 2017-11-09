Seminole Ridge SGA’s ‘Tricks’ Were A Treat

The Seminole Ridge High School student government association’s second annual trick-or-treat food drive Oct. 27 was a huge success, with more than 200 members of the Hawk community coming out to donate food and take part in a family-safe, on-campus trick-or-treat. There was music, games and even a haunted TV studio. The SGA collected more than 500 items for Ruth’s Food Pantry in Loxahatchee.

College App Week a Success — The SRHS School Counseling Department hosted its annual College Application Week from Oct. 23 through Oct. 27, with nearly two-thirds of Hawk seniors completing and submitting applications to at least one college or university. Many of the Hawks identify themselves as first-generation college students, and SRHS wishes them every success after their graduation in May.

Marching Band Continues to Hit the Right Notes — Earlier this month, the SRHS Winged Regiment marching band had its annual music assessment, conducted by the Florida Bandmasters Association. The musicians received a grade of Superior in every category and earned a Superior overall as well. In addition, the regiment took part with 17 area bands in the Jupiter High School marching band competition Oct. 28, earning the gold for Best Music Performance and Best Percussion and taking the silver in their class and overall.

Hawk Battalion on the Move — On Friday, Nov. 10, the Seminole Ridge Army JROTC Hawk Battalion color guard will present and post the nation’s colors at an 8:30 a.m. Veterans Day ceremony at the Renaissance Charter School in Wellington, and as part of a 6 p.m. Veterans Day celebration at Golden Corral in Royal Palm Beach. On Saturday, Nov. 11, the entire Hawk Battalion will march in the Wellington Veterans Day parade.

SRHS to Host FAFSA Lab —The SRHS school counseling department will host a FAFSA open lab from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16 in the media center. All Hawk seniors and their parents are welcome to visit during the lab session to get help in completing their FAFSA applications. Applicants should bring a copy of their 2016 tax returns and their FSA IDs.

Global Entrepreneurship Week — The SRHS Future Business Leaders of America chapter, along with Principles of Entrepreneurship classes, will celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week Nov. 13-17. Among the week’s events: a presentation by Samuel Edwards, a digital marketing strategist and 2009 Seminole Ridge graduate. Sponsored by Junior Achievement of the Palm Beaches, Edwards will present at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 17 in the auditorium. For more information, contact candice.ashurst@palmbeachschools.org.

Students of the Week — Congratulations to the Students of the Week for Oct. 30 through Nov. 3: Chloe Bowie (grade 9), Ajani Frank (grade 10), Jadelyn Bruce (grade 11) and Julia Galvan (grade 12).