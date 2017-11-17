SRHS Team Swims At Regionals

The Seminole Ridge High School swim team took part Nov. 3 in the Class 4A regional competition. The girls team came in 15th and the boys team came in 14th. Although none of the Hawk swimmers will advance to state competition this year, most finished events with personal bests.

Individual results: Anna Bednarek, 18th place, 100-yard breaststroke; Jordan England, 17th place, 500 freestyle and 22nd place, 100 backstroke; Troy Gardner, eighth place, 100 breaststroke and 12th place, 200 individual medley; Ryan Hammett, 15th place, 100 breaststroke and 19th place, 200 individual medley; Taylor Little, 17th place, 100 breaststroke and 22nd place, 100 butterfly; and Jacob Wootton, 12th place, 100 breaststroke and 19th place, 100 freestyle.

Relay results: Charley Adams, Tiffany Cioffi, Jordan England and Taylor Little took 12th place in the 200-yard medley; Charley Adams, Anna Bednarek, Madison Charles-Walters and Chabella Diaz took 15th place in the 200 freestyle; Madison Charles-Walters, Chabella Diaz, Jordan England and Taylor Little took ninth place in the 400 freestyle; Troy Gardner, Michael Simpson, Zach Vera and Jacob Wootton took 11th place in the 400 freestyle; Troy Gardner, Michael Simpson, Zach Vera and Jacob Wootton took 12th place in the 200 medley; and Evan Eisenstark, Ryan Hammett, Michael Simpson and Tyler Weber took 14th place in the 200 freestyle.