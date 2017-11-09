TKA Raises $7,000 For Needy In Nicaragua

Students and families of The King’s Academy collectively raised more than $7,000 for homebuilding projects for those living in the barrios of Nicaragua.

Homecoming 2017 marks the second time that TKA has worked alongside the nonprofit Hope Project International to serve the underprivileged.

From the donations that were collected in the lunch room to generous online giving, the TKA family raised enough money to provide homes for six families in the Nicaraguan community of Cristo Rey.

In January, 48 TKA students will have the opportunity to travel to Nicaragua and serve the local community through homebuilding and dedications.

“The trip is an excellent opportunity for students to work extremely hard and serve others in need,” said Stephen Kimpel, TKA director of student ministries. “We are very blessed to be able to serve in this way.”

The King’s Academy is a Christian school serving more than 1,400 students from preschool through 12th grade. For more information, visit www.tka.net.