TooJay’s Donates Turkey And $5,000 To Area Food Bank

TooJay’s officials recently presented a donation of 4,000 pounds of turkey breast and a check for $5,000 to Feeding South Florida. “Feeding Florida is a remarkable organization, and TooJay’s is proud to support its mission of eliminating food insecurity in Florida,” said Maxwell Piet, president and CEO of TooJay’s. “We are so proud of our team for their efforts during this program. They take great pride in giving back to our local communities.” For more information about TooJay’s, visit www.TooJays.com.