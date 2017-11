Click here to pull up for the Town-Crier Digital Issue for November 10, 2017. LEAD STORIES: Divided Lox Council OKs Changes At Big Dog Ranch Site… Zoners OK Medical Building, Starbucks For Plaza On SR 7… Rotary To Pay Off Delinquent School Lunch Accounts… ITID Dismisses Manager, Taps Robinson As Interim Manager… Chamber Hears Plans For SR 7, Southern Blvd. Work… ITID Board Refuses To Reconsider Removing Argue As Treasurer… Nov. 18 Gospel Concert To Benefit Royal Palm Food Pantry… New Owner At Royal Crown Brings Years Of Haircare Experience… Royal Palm Beach To Host ‘Battle Of The Bands’ Nov. 17 At Commons Park…