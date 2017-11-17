Turkey Drive At RPB Publix

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with Sunny 107.9 FM, 850 WFTL AM and Blue Bell Ice Cream, will host a turkey drive at the Publix supermarket in the Crossroads shopping plaza at 1180 Royal Palm Beach Blvd. on Saturday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The first 100 people who donate a turkey at the location will receive a free half gallon of Blue Bell Ice Cream. Other turkey drive locations are the Publix at Mirasol Walk (6251 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens) and the Publix at Lantana Plaza (5970 South Jog Road, Lake Worth).