The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Blue Bell Ice Cream sponsored the seventh annual turkey drive at the Publix at the Crossroads plaza in Royal Palm Beach on Saturday, Nov. 18. Sunny 107.9 FM and WFTL 850 AM were also sponsors. Publix locations in Lake Worth and Palm Beach Gardens also participated. More than 600 turkeys were collected in the three locations. In total, more than 18,000 food items were collected in the unified food drive with 14 schools participating this year.