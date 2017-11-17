Valet Parking Available At WPB VA

The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center now offers complimentary valet parking to all veterans who are visiting the medical center for their appointments. The existing parking lot located on the upper parking deck adjacent to the emergency department and the main east entrance of the medical center has been converted into a valet lot.

This latest move is just one way the West Palm Beach VA is working to ensure that veterans receive the highest level of customer service possible during their visits.

“We want every veteran coming to the medical center to experience world-class customer service,” said Donna Katen-Bahensky, director of the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center.

The new valet parking service will be provided by the Congaree Group LLC., a service disabled veteran-owned small business.