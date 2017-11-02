Village Music’s Major Expansion Adds Café And More

Village Music in Wellington recently introduced a new kind of music center with the opening of its new location at 10410 W. Forest Hill Blvd. near Barnes & Noble and Walgreens in front of the Mall at Wellington Green.

Grand opening festivities will take place on the weekend of Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, and will include live music, tours of the facility, product demonstrations and tastings at the new café, as well as opportunities to meet staff and instructors.

“We’re now four times larger with much more to offer the community,” co-owner Donna Willey said. “The expansion is the fulfillment of a longtime vision to create a full-service musical center for musicians, area business and families.”

Village Music will build on its award-winning successes as both an authorized dealer for premier brands of musical instruments, such as Martin, Yamaha, G&L and RCF Audio, all types of accessories and sheet music, as well as offering private instruction for all ages, rock camps, string ensembles and toddler groups.

From young students to professional performers, the instructional staff offers a progressive lesson program on a variety of instruments.

“We have an incredible staff that includes individuals with music degrees, as well as extensive professional experience,” co-owner Steve Willey said. “We focus on both theory and performance, and that sets us apart. We keep it fun and focused, plus we get to offer it all in a more social environment in our new location. And our new stage will serve as a platform to get all the students performing on a more regular basis through our ongoing student showcases.”

New amenities at Village Music include a modern 4,000-square-foot facility; glass-enclosed VIP rooms for high-end products; full-service workshop and service center for repairs, setup work and support; eight climate-controlled instructional studios with acoustical treatments; a live music stage for concerts, clinics and events; a specialty café featuring artisan food, gourmet coffees, craft beer and artisan wine selections; workshops, master classes and student showcases; and Wi-Fi, large-screen TVs and plenty of free parking.

Village Music is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information, call (561) 798-5334 or visit www.villagemusicwellington.com.