Wellington Colts Win In New Smyrna Beach

The Wellington Colts 10U travel baseball team took home the championship at the New Smyrna Beach NIT Tournament held Oct. 14-15. The boys won the final game 9-4 against a team from Orlando, Dominate the Diamond 10U. The Colts played five games in two days in order to bring home the title. The Wellington Colts 10U team are coached by Ryan Withey, Alvis Fernandez and Lance Wayne. The team includes Casey Brodnicki, Sonny Carbonetto, Dante Fernandez, Jacob Guzik, Justin Klansky, Ryan Levy, Oliver Lipari, Andreas Rordriguez, Julius Torres and Slade Wayne.