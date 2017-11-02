Wellington El Students Learn About Energy

Students at Wellington Elementary School learned about energy conservation this month, not in a laboratory or classroom, but through a unique, interactive, live performance, Captain Wattage. A collaboration between the Florida Power & Light Company and the National Theatre for Children, the show demonstrated the importance of energy conservation in a fun, engaging way. Students in grades K through five were brought into the world of Captain Wattage, hero of all things energy. Together with students, Captain Wattage sets off to stop Vivica Voltage, waste-ress supreme, from wasting energy all over the city. During their adventures, students learned about how electricity and energy are made, the uses of energy and how they can help conserve energy. The students and teachers enjoyed this educational, interactive show.