Wellington Runners Club Hosts Annual Races

BY CRAIG CAMPBELL

The Wellington Runners Club held its 13th annual Wellington 10 Miler, Sebastian’s 5K Walk/Run and Kids Fun Run on Sunday, Oct. 29 at Tiger Shark Cove Park.

The 10 Miler winner was Ilio Sanchez with a time of 0:59:00. The top women’s runner was Julia Kelk with a time of 1:08:51, and the top master (over 40) runner was Miguel Gonzalez with a time of 1:09:05.

The winner of Sebastian’s 5K Walk/Run was David Moss with a time of 19:34, while the top women’s runner was Ilene Alford with a time of 23:25. The top master (over 40) runner was John McNally with a time of 24:41.

Complete results can be found at www.accuchiptiming.com. The event supported the Kid’s Cancer Foundation. For more info., visit www.wellingtonrunners.org.