Wellington To Change Water Treatment Process Nov. 6-13

To maintain high-water quality in the Wellington distribution system, the village’s water treatment plant will temporarily modify the disinfection process used to treat drinking water.

The water disinfection process will change from the combined chlorine treatment to a temporary free chlorine treatment from Nov. 6 through Nov. 13 due to construction activities at the water plant.

The water plant will also increase hydrant flushing during this time. This is a preventative maintenance process.

Customers served by Wellington’s water treatment plant may notice a slight chlorine taste and odor in drinking water during this period. These temporary conditions will not cause adverse health effects. If you are sensitive to the taste or odor of chlorine, keep an open container of drinking water in your refrigerator for a few hours to allow the chlorine to dissipate.

Users of home dialysis machines, owners of tropical fish and managers of stores and restaurants with fish and shellfish holding tanks are advised to seek professional advice, as the method for removing free chlorine residuals differs from removing chloramine residuals from tap water.

The temporary treatment process will be discontinued Nov. 13 and normal disinfection will resume.