Wellington Woman To Hold Book Launch

Wellington author Loverly Sheridan will launch her latest book, I Am Woman, on Sunday, Nov. 12 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Book Cellar (801 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth). Admission is free, register online at www.loverlysheridan.com.

Every woman has a story, but only she can tell it. The book launch is for anyone who is passionate about issues affecting girls and women and would like to encourage them to share their stories to help empower other women. Come listen to women share their stories on faith, love, courage and survival. Meet the author and other amazing women as they share their stories that they kept secret for many years because of the fear of repercussions and judgment from society. Representatives from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will speak on wellness and mental health in women.

Sheridan is an author and globetrotter who believes in the power of storytelling. In her biographical book, A Girl Like Me, she tells her own incredible story of self-discovery while traveling the world. Through the translation of her experiences having visited more than 50 countries, she seeks to empower, uplift and inspire others through her writing, and raise awareness on some of the poignant issues affecting adults and children in society.