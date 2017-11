Art of Life, located at 11586 Pierson Road, Suite L-1, in Wellington, hosted its “Just Be Cause” event on Monday, Nov. 13 to benefit local charities, including the Vinceremos Therapeutic Riding Center, the Equestrian Aid Foundation and the Panther Ridge Conservation Center. There was a silent auction and tasty refreshments. For more info., visit www.artoflifegallery.com.