Wellington’s Panther Ridge Honored As Top-Rated Nonprofit

The Panther Ridge Conservation Center in Wellington has been honored with a prestigious Top-Rated Award by GreatNonprofits, the leading provider of user reviews about nonprofit organizations.

“This top rating is exciting to us and reinforces what we hear from visitors year-round,” said Judy Berens, executive director of the nonprofit big-cat sanctuary. “We are proud of our ratings here and our Trip Advisor 5-star ranking as well.”

Founded in 1999, Panther Ridge is a nonprofit conservation center in Wellington that provides a home, haven and hope for some of the world’s most majestic and endangered big cats. The Top-Rated Nonprofit award was based on the large number of positive reviews that Panther Ridge received — reviews written by volunteers, donors and clients. People posted their personal experience with the nonprofit.

While the Top-Rated Awards run through the end of October, Panther Ridge was part of the inaugural group to qualify for the year. In addition, Pather Ridge has been added to the GreatNonprofits #GivingTuesday Guide — an interactive guide to top nonprofits. Look for it during the holiday season.

Holiday donations as tributes to friends, family members and others held in esteem are ways to take the “stuff” out of gift-giving and support worthy charities like Panther Ridge. To learn how to donate, visit www.pantherridge.org/donate/honor-memorial-donations.

“Savvy donors want to see the impact of their donations more than ever,” said Perla Ni, CEO of GreatNonprofits, “People with direct experience with Panther Ridge have voted that the organization is making a real difference.”