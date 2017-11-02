Western Academy Charter School Designated As A School Of Excellence

Western Academy Charter School in Royal Palm Beach was recently designated by the Florida Department of Education as a School of Excellence. Only 57 out of 207 schools in the county were designated a School of Excellence, and Western Academy was one of only two charter schools out of the 50 in Palm Beach County to earn this designation.

The designation came through a program that the Florida Legislature created in the spring that allows for schools to be designated as a School of Excellence if the school’s percentage of possible points earned in its school grade calculation is in the 80th percentile or higher for schools comprised of the same grade grouping (i.e. elementary, middle and high school combination) for at least two of the last three school years. Western Academy is a “combination” school and scored above the 80th percentile for all three years. For the 2016-17 school year, Western Academy scored in the 97th percentile in its group.

“I am so very proud that Western Academy has been designated by the Florida Department of Education as a School of Excellence,” Principal Linda Terranova said. “My teachers, staff and administration work exceptionally hard every day for the benefit of each individual child, and this designation just proves what a high-quality program we have.”

The school currently serves 500 students in kindergarten through eighth grade. Western Academy is ranked in the top 17 percent of all schools in the state and was also ranked the number-one charter school in Palm Beach County for 2016-17. The school addresses the whole child through a multi-sensory approach to learning.

Western Academy is located at 650 Royal Palm Beach Blvd., Suite 400. For more information, call (561) 792-4123 or visit www.westernacademycharter.com.