Western Academy Students Help Hurricane Victims

The National Junior Honor Society at Western Academy Charter School in Royal Palm Beach recently collected $1,300 in change to help victims of Hurricane Harvey. This collection was especially meaningful, as $600 of the money raised went directly to the family of a second-grader currently attending the school. The family lost their home in Houston and had to be rescued by boat when flood waters took over. Harvey’s destruction took everything from the family except the clothes on their backs. The remaining $700 collected was donated to the Humane Society of the United States’ Disaster Relief Fund, which rescued animals abandoned or stuck in the flood waters from Hurricane Harvey.