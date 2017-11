The Wellington High School Mighty Wolverine Sound symphonic and jazz bands performed its “A Salute to Veterans Concert” on Saturday, Nov. 11. Every branch of the armed services was honored, as the band played the march song for each one in a medley to conclude the concert. Band members, veterans, family and friends got a chance to catch up after the show at a social gathering at the front of the auditorium with red, white and blue cupcakes for everyone.