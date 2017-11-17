Winterfest In RPB Dec. 2

Winterfest will return to Royal Palm Beach on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 1 to 9 p.m. at Royal Palm Beach Commons Park. The event will include the illumination of the holiday tree. Get into the holiday spirit and enjoy the sounds from local choirs, bands and dance teams on the main stage. A variety of holiday crafts and decorations will be abundant throughout the park, as will games and rides. Food will be provided by the popular Food Truck Invasion. Santa Claus himself will even be stopping by for a visit. Holiday craft vendors can visit www.pottcevents.com to register. For more information, call (561) 753-1232.