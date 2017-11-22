WLMS Teacher Receives Statewide Award

Wellington Landings Middle School is proud to announce that Theresa Flowers was recently named 2017 Outstanding Teacher of the Year by the Florida Council for the Social Studies.

Flowers was chosen from all middle school social studies teachers in the state. Flowers teaches civics to seventh graders at Wellington Landings. She was recognized recently at the 60th annual Florida Council for the Social Studies Conference in Tampa.

“Mrs. Flowers is an engaging and effective educator who sets high standards for her students. She expects a great deal from her students and always goes the extra mile to help them succeed,” Principal Blake Bennett said. “Her students are highly engaged from the minute they walk in the door, and I believe this is attributed to Mrs. Flowers’ true passion for her content area and teaching. She develops lessons that require students to think analytically and to challenge themselves to go above and beyond regular classroom expectations.”

Bennett also recognized the many contributions that Flowers makes to the school as the Professional Learning Community leader for social studies.

“My goal this year was to engage my students to not only learn civics, but to be civic minded,” Flowers said. “Active citizenship is contributing to the community and world you live in. As Gandhi once said, ‘You must be the change you wish to see in the world.’”

Wellington Landings congratulates Flowers on being named 2017 Outstanding Teacher of the Year and appreciates her contributions to her students and her school.