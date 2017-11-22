Women’s Group To Meet Dec. 6

The December meeting of the Women of the Western Communities will be held Wednesday, Dec. 6 at the Wanderers Club. Happy hour begins at 6 p.m., with dinner and the program starting at 6:30 p.m. The fee to attend the meeting is $30. The December meeting will feature the club’s annual ticket auction, and all proceeds will benefit the scholarship fund, and also contribute to the club’s annual monetary donation to the YWCA Harmony House.

The Harmony House donation will be gifts for children and items they can give their mothers, such as toys, books and puzzles for the children, and jewelry, perfumes and personal trinkets for the mothers. Be sure to leave all gifts unwrapped.

For more information about the club, call Mair Armand at (561) 635-0011 or visit www.womenofthewesterncommunities.org.