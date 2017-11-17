Wycliffe Golf & Country Club To Launch Major Renovation

Eighty-one percent of the voting membership at the Wycliffe Golf & Country Club recently approved a comprehensive $18.1 million renovation plan scheduled to begin in the spring of 2018.

The goal achieved was to develop a master plan that balances the needs of the community with that of the next generation of members. New amenities and upgraded facilities include a new signature restaurant, a lobby bar and lounge, a refurbished banquet room, a complete spa and fitness center renovation, and an outdoor pool pavilion with additional soft seating and deck space.

“Research has shown us that the next generation of club members is somewhat different from those who purchased this type of lifestyle 10 to 20 years ago and are looking for more resort-style amenities with an emphasis on fitness and well-being,” said Doug Lipman, president of the club’s board of directors. “Our current membership understands that we need new members to continue our lifestyle. In order to do that, we need to appeal to the changing demographics of members who are in the position to buy into country club living. Achieving that goal is our vision for this project.”

The process assimilated several years of member feedback and surveys and more than 30 member information sessions. “The overwhelming response from our members supporting this renovation was astounding,” said Rob Martin, chief operating officer and general manager of the Wycliffe Golf & Country Club. “Our team is enthusiastic about the upgraded amenities, and we know this renovation will put us in a competitive position to attract new members and enhance the lifestyle of our current population.”

The overall project will begin in the spring of 2018 with completion in the fall of 2019. “When coming up with this plan, it was important for us to factor in minimal disruption of member activities and services throughout the renovation so our members can maintain the social life they have come to know and love at Wycliffe,” Martin said.

Design partners include Glidden Spina + Partners, Image Design, WGI and CBRE.

“This improvement plan is a win-win for everyone,” Lippman said. “With financing at historical lows, we have been able to provide a financing plan for our members that has little to no impact on current payments.”

For more information about club, call (561) 964-9200 or visit www.wycliffecc.com.