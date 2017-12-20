20 PBC Children Adopted On National Adoption Day

ChildNet, in partnership with other child welfare agencies and local stakeholders, celebrated National Adoption Month with a ceremonial National Adoption Day on Nov. 17 at the Palm Beach County Courthouse. During National Adoption Day, 15 families finalized the adoptions of 20 foster children.

Judges Krista Marx, James Martz, Luis Delgado and Daliah Weiss presided over the adoptions.

Larry Rein, interim president and CEO of ChildNet, introduced keynote speaker Rebecca Wagner, who spoke about her experience fostering more than 24 children and the positive impact it has had on her life. Jim Sackett, former WPTV News Channel 5 anchor, presented the Jim Sackett Adoption Advocate Award to Francene Adderley, who has fostered several children, adopted four boys and raised one biological child.

“This day represents the amazing outcomes that adoptive families experience when they open their homes and hearts to children in foster care who are in need of a loving home,” Rein said.