Acreage Pines Academic Games Students Place Third

Fourth and fifth grade members of the Academic Games team at Acreage Pines Elementary School recently wrapped up the language arts season with a third-place district win.

Academic Games Leagues of America is a nonprofit organization dedicated to developing “thinking kids” of character, excellence and integrity. Students who excel academically have a chance to compete and be rewarded for their accomplishments. Academic Games tournaments challenge students to use higher-order thinking skills in the subjects of language arts, social studies and mathematics. Players receive recognition and awards in the same way that sports champions are honored.

Competing on the team were Tahsan Chowdhury, Layla Chowdhury, Lolita Chowdhury, Bennett Sasson, Victoria Robleto, Thomas Grosso, Brooke Murphy, Caleb Bakkedahl, Layla Hill and Taylin O’Steen.

In addition, individual honors were earned by Tahsan Chowdhury (10th), and Bennett Sasson and Lolita Chowdhury (tie for 11th). Students were recognized with a team trophy and individual medals and ribbons. The Academic Games team is sponsored by Kimberly Carioti and Dawn Shock.