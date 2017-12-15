Alexandra Woods Joins Legal Graphicworks

Legal Graphicworks recently announced the addition of Alexandra Woods as a business development representative.

Woods brings more than five years of outstanding client service experience from the five-star hotel industry to the Legal Graphicworks team. She also adds her client relationship building skills, attention to detail and dedication to Legal Graphicworks’ mission to continue to improve and exceed expectations in providing top-level service to Legal Graphicworks’ clients.

Legal Graphicworks is a premier boutique litigation and trial support firm consistently exceeding clients’ expectations through unparalleled attention to detail, superior client service, multimedia demonstrative aids and the ability to refine complex information into a simple, compelling story. The team includes expert trial technicians, onsite graphic artists, award-winning broadcast journalists, professional videographers, medical illustrators, animators and legal printers.